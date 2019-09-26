Aged 16, Elliott becomes youngest player to start for Liverpool

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Harvey Elliott became the youngest player ever to start a competitive match for Liverpool as the winger played in Wednesday's League Cup tie at Milton Keynes Dons aged 16 years and 174 days old.

Elliott is the second youngest player in Liverpool history after Jerome Sinclair, then aged 16 years and six days, featured as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in September 2012.

Breaking records is nothing new to the highly-rated Elliott, who became the youngest to play in the League Cup when he appeared for Fulham in a third round tie against Millwall last season at the age of 15 years and 174 days.

Following his summer move to the Champions League winners, Elliott hasn't had to wait long to write his name in the Liverpool record books.

The English teenager was making his debut in the third round clash at Stadium MK as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has left his established stars back on Merseyside to prepare for Saturday's match against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Elliott made just two Premier League appearances for Fulham as the Cottagers were relegated last season.

But his vast potential persuaded Liverpool to bring him to Anfield and he had already impressed Klopp during pre-season before scoring for the club's Under-21s in a recent Football League Trophy game against Oldham.