UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aged 16, Elliott Becomes Youngest Player To Start For Liverpool

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Aged 16, Elliott becomes youngest player to start for Liverpool

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Harvey Elliott became the youngest player ever to start a competitive match for Liverpool as the winger played in Wednesday's League Cup tie at Milton Keynes Dons aged 16 years and 174 days old.

Elliott is the second youngest player in Liverpool history after Jerome Sinclair, then aged 16 years and six days, featured as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in September 2012.

Breaking records is nothing new to the highly-rated Elliott, who became the youngest to play in the League Cup when he appeared for Fulham in a third round tie against Millwall last season at the age of 15 years and 174 days.

Following his summer move to the Champions League winners, Elliott hasn't had to wait long to write his name in the Liverpool record books.

The English teenager was making his debut in the third round clash at Stadium MK as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has left his established stars back on Merseyside to prepare for Saturday's match against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Elliott made just two Premier League appearances for Fulham as the Cottagers were relegated last season.

But his vast potential persuaded Liverpool to bring him to Anfield and he had already impressed Klopp during pre-season before scoring for the club's Under-21s in a recent Football League Trophy game against Oldham.

Related Topics

Football Liverpool Sheffield September Premier League

Recent Stories

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

15 minutes ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

56 minutes ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

1 hour ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

1 hour ago

UAE reports AED49.42 bn surplus in consolidated go ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.