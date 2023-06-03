UrduPoint.com

Ageing Hero Ibrahimovic To Leave Milan At Season's End

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Ageing hero Ibrahimovic to leave Milan at season's end

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at AC Milan is coming to an end after the Serie A club announced on Saturday that he would say his farewells following their last match of the season against Verona

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at AC Milan is coming to an end after the Serie A club announced on Saturday that he would say his farewells following their last match of the season against Verona.

"Tomorrow (Sunday) evening after the final game of the season... AC Milan will say goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony," Milan said in a statement.

"AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together." The veteran striker's representatives would not comment when asked by AFP if he would retire once leaving Milan.

However Italian media report that Ibrahimovic could join Monza next season, which would reunite him with former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi and his right-hand man Adriano Galliani.

Former Italian prime minister Berlusconi, who sold Milan for 740 million Euros in 2017 after three decades of glory and bought Monza for a relative pittance the following year, took Ibrahimovic to Milan on loan from Barcelona in 2010.

The Swede won Serie A that campaign, which had been Milan's most recent league title until pipping local rivals Inter Milan on the final day of last season.

Ibrahimovic was a key figure in Milan's resurgence to the top of Italian football after his return to the club as a free agent in late 2019, helping to bring them back from the doldrums and eventually win the Scudetto last season.

He has hardly featured for Stefano Pioli's side this term after being plagued with injuries, returning in February following surgery on his left knee in May.

In July he signed a deal which netted him around one million euros ($1.02 million) in fixed salary, with large bonuses linked to appearances and achievements.

But the 41-year-old has only started one match and netted once for Milan this season, a 3-1 win at Udinese in March in which he became the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history.

He then picked up a calf injury in a pre-match warm up in April and will end his Milan career sidelined due to the knock.

Milan sit fourth in Serie A ahead of Sunday night's match at the San Siro and are assured of Champions League football next season.

They lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final last month.

Related Topics

Football Loan Prime Minister Verona Milan Man San Barcelona February March April May July Sunday 2017 2019 Media From Top AC Milan Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

11 minutes ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

11 minutes ago
 European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

European Film Festival takes Islamabad by storm

11 minutes ago
 Police constable killed, three injured in road acc ..

Police constable killed, three injured in road accident

11 minutes ago
 Vice President&#039;s Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets off to po ..

Vice President&#039;s Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets off to powerful start in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends wedding ceremony of Kha ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends wedding ceremony of Khalfan Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa&# ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.