Agen-Bordeaux Top 14 match rescheduled for May 21

Bordeaux-Begles will play the first of their two postponed Top 14 matches, against Agen, on May 21, the body running French professional rugby (LNR) announced Tuesday

Toulouse, France, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Bordeaux-Begles will play the first of their two postponed Top 14 matches, against Agen, on May 21, the body running French professional rugby (LNR) announced Tuesday.

The clash was pushed back because of positive Covid-19 cases in the Bordeaux squad.

The LNR awaited the results of the European Champions Cup semi-finals, which saw Bordeaux beaten by Toulouse, before announcing fresh dates in an already-loaded Calendar.

Bordeaux will then play their second postponed match, against Montpellier, on May 25.