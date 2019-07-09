UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agent Seeks Quick Fix For 'respectful' Pogba

Muhammad Rameez 8 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Agent seeks quick fix for 'respectful' Pogba

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola hopes that a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits "all parties" will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder's future

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola hopes that a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits "all parties" will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder's future.

The French World Cup winner has stated his desire for a "new challenge", whilst Raiola said in an interview at the weekend that "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on".

Pogba has travelled with the rest of the United squad for the start of their pre-season tour to Australia despite initial claims he could boycott the trip in order to try and force through a move.

"The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way," Raiola told UK radio station talkSPORT.

"The club has known his feeling for a long time.

"It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

"Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties."Despite scoring 16 goals this season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been rumoured as possible destinations, but should he move on, United are likely to seek a higher fee than the then world record �89 million ($111 million) they spent to buy Pogba from Juventus three years ago.

Related Topics

World Australia Buy Madrid United Kingdom Turkish Lira Manchester United All From Premier League Juventus Million

Recent Stories

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

38 seconds ago

Al Qassimi Hospital to operate complex paediatric ..

45 seconds ago

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: P ..

7 seconds ago

PSG get tough with Neymar after pre-season no-show ..

10 seconds ago

Becker's missing trophies still taxing bankruptcy ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.