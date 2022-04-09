Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all out

Keshav Maharaj made a hard-hit 84 before South Africa were bowled out for 453 on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Keshav Maharaj made a hard-hit 84 before South Africa were bowled out for 453 on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Maharaj struck his runs off 95 balls with nine fours and three sixes as South Africa added 175 runs to their overnight 278 for five.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul islam took six for 135 - the tenth time he has taken five wickets or more in a Test innings.

An early tea was taken when the last wicket fell.

Maharaj raced to his fourth Test half-century off 50 balls with four fours and three sixes and went on to make his highest Test score.

He came in after Kyle Verreynne was bowled for 22 by Khaled Ahmed and almost immediately went on the attack, being severe on fellow left-arm spinner Taijul, whose first ball of the day went for six.

Taijul conceded 27 runs in six overs before switching ends and bowling Wiaan Mulder for 33 to end an 81-run seventh wicket partnership.

Taijul finally dismissed Maharaj when the batsman tried one big shot too many and was bowled. The spinner also had Simon Harmer smartly stumped for 29 by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

The first nine South African batsmen made 20 runs or more but none went on to a century.