UrduPoint.com

Agressive Maharaj Propels South Africa To 453 All Out

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Agressive Maharaj propels South Africa to 453 all out

Keshav Maharaj made a hard-hit 84 before South Africa were bowled out for 453 on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday

Gqeberha, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Keshav Maharaj made a hard-hit 84 before South Africa were bowled out for 453 on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Maharaj struck his runs off 95 balls with nine fours and three sixes as South Africa added 175 runs to their overnight 278 for five.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul islam took six for 135 - the tenth time he has taken five wickets or more in a Test innings.

An early tea was taken when the last wicket fell.

Maharaj raced to his fourth Test half-century off 50 balls with four fours and three sixes and went on to make his highest Test score.

He came in after Kyle Verreynne was bowled for 22 by Khaled Ahmed and almost immediately went on the attack, being severe on fellow left-arm spinner Taijul, whose first ball of the day went for six.

Taijul conceded 27 runs in six overs before switching ends and bowling Wiaan Mulder for 33 to end an 81-run seventh wicket partnership.

Taijul finally dismissed Maharaj when the batsman tried one big shot too many and was bowled. The spinner also had Simon Harmer smartly stumped for 29 by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

The first nine South African batsmen made 20 runs or more but none went on to a century.

Related Topics

Attack Century Bangladesh George Port Elizabeth South Africa Taijul Islam Keshav Maharaj

Recent Stories

91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

91 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile ..

Buzdar felicitates nation over successful missile test

2 minutes ago
 EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles ..

EU Banned Transit of Russian, Belarusian Vehicles on April 8 - Russian Customs

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE r ..

Afghanistan Cricket Board decides to procure UAE residency for players

8 minutes ago
 Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan ..

Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan, says Zardari

24 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.