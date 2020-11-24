UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aguero Won't Be Rushed Back, Says Man City Boss Guardiola

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:28 PM

Aguero won't be rushed back, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not rush Sergio Aguero back into action despite his side's lack of goals in the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not rush Sergio Aguero back into action despite his side's lack of goals in the Premier League.

City's record goalscorer was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham as he nears a return from his latest injury problem.

The 32-year-old Argentine missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June. He has since had another lay-off after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

City have scored just 10 goals in eight top-flight matches this season, though their strike record in Europe is more impressive, with nine goals in their three games.

"We want him to come back to training again so he can recover a good feeling in his knee, this is the most important thing," Guardiola said on Tuesday.

"We wait for him and take it one step at a time.

We have many, many games to play this season and we'll need him. What we want is him to recover in his best condition." City travel to Greece on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League Group C match at Olympiakos on Wednesday.

After winning their opening three matches, victory would secure their place in the last 16, leaving them free to focus on improving their Premier League form.

City have dropped points in five of their eight games so far and are languishing in the bottom half of the table, eight points behind leaders Tottenham.

"One step at a time," said Guardiola, who last week extended his contract until 2023.

"We'll try to get through (Wednesday) to qualify and at the same time, recover, come back with good feelings that we can create chances and score goals."Captain Fernandinho has recovered from gastroenteritis and could feature while left-back Benjamin Mendy is also back in contention after injury.

Related Topics

Europe Same Greece Turkish Lira June From Best Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promot ..

2 minutes ago

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

31 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to continue its struggle for empowering women: ..

10 minutes ago

Dr Faisal seeks citizens' support in fight against ..

10 minutes ago

Shrines, Dargahs in Sindh to remain closed till Ja ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.