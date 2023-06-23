Open Menu

AHF Announces Match Schedule For Asian Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 08:47 PM

AHF announces match schedule for Asian Champions Trophy

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the match schedule for the upcoming edition of the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

The event will begin on August 3 and go on till August 12.

The event will begin on August 3 and go on till August 12.

The six-team tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China, and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system.

The defending Champions at the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy is South Korea, who won the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The tournament will begin with Korea and Japan playing the first game at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan will take on Malasysia on August 3 in their opening match. In their second match, they will face Korea on August 4. In the third match, they will meet Japan on August 6.

On August 7, they will compete against China. In their last pool match, they will vie against traditional rivals India on August 9. The semifinals and 5th/6th place match will take place on August 11. The final and 3rd/4th place fixture will be held on August 12.

India (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) have both won three titles each, and are the most decorated nations in the history of the tournament.

The president of AHF Dato Fumio Ogura said, "It is my great pleasure to announce the eagerly awaited match schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. This prestigious tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey.�Our vision for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike."

