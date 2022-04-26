AHF announces schedule for Hero Asia Cup 2022

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday announced the official match schedule for the Hero Asia Cup Jakarta 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Tuesday announced the official match schedule for the Hero Asia Cup Jakarta 2022.

"The tournament will commence on the 23rd of May, and the final will be played on the 1st of June 2022," the AHF said in a press release.

The eight participating teams have been divided into two pools. Pakistan, who are World No. 18 have been placed in Pool A along with India (World No. 3), Japan (World No. 17) and Indonesia (World No. 48). Pool B comprises Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.

The green-shirts will take on arch-rivals India in their opening match on May 23. In their second match, they will face hosts Indonesia on May 24. They will play their third and last pool match against Japan on May 26.

The AHF said: "The Global Hockey Community appreciates the cooperation of the Hero MotoCorp � a global and premier brand � supporting and promoting hockey.

"Hero Asia Cup will bring an immensely positive message for the entire hockey fraternity and hockey fans. The Asian Hockey Federation and the Asian Hockey Family is grateful to Hero MotoCorp for their massive support. With our elite partner Hero MotoCorp's support, we bring forward such a massive event with the best teams from Asia competing for the big title in Asia Hero Asia Cup."The AHF also announced that the Men's Asian Games Qualifier will be held from May 6 to 15 in Bangkok, Thailand. As many as nine teams from all over Asia will participate in the tournament out of which six will qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022. The nine participating teams are Oman, Bangladesh, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Singapore and Kazakhstan.