AHF Hosts Successful Congress In Muscat
Muhammad Rameez Published November 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) successfully held its congress in Muscat, Oman, bringing together delegates from across Asia.
According to an AHF statement, the prestigious event, held on November 7, was attended by esteemed representatives from Asian hockey federations.
AHF President Fumio Ogura led the congress, overseeing discussions and decisions shaping the future of Asian hockey.
International Hockey Federation (FIH) President, Dato' Tayyab Ikram attended the event as the guest of honour.
The congress provided a platform for delegates to share ideas, address challenges, and outline strategies for hockey development in Asia. The gathering reinforced the AHF's commitment to promote unity, growth, and excellence in Asian hockey.
The congress achieved significant milestones, including:
- Discussions on Asian hockey's future direction
- Updates on upcoming tournaments and events
- Collaborative efforts to enhance hockey infrastructure and development programs
AHF President Fumio Ogura expressed gratitude to the delegates, saying, "This congress demonstrates our collective passion for Asian hockey.
We will continue to work together, driving growth and success for our sport."
Dato' Tayyab Ikram commended the AHF's efforts, stating, "The Asian Hockey Federation plays a vital role in hockey's global landscape. I commend your dedication to developing the sport and fostering unity among Asian nations."
The congress marked a significant step forward for Asian hockey. With renewed commitment and unity, the AHF is poised to elevate the sport's profile and achievements in the region.
