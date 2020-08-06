UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AHF-PHF Online Hockey Coaching Workshop

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

AHF-PHF online hockey coaching workshop

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) organised a joint online coaching workshop for the benefit of national coaches, here on Thursday.

The useful activity comprehensively covered the important aspect, "Set-plays penalty conner attacking options against defending structures", said a spokesman for the PHF while talking to APP.

Altogether 30 coaches learned the latest knowledge of modern-day hockey from famous international coaches belonging to game's ruling body, International Hockey Federation (FIH), he said.

Siegfried Aikman (FIH academy Trainer/ FIH senior coach) and Tahir Zaman (FIH Academy Trainer/ FIH coach) conducted the course, whose coordinator was Khwaja Juniad (head coach Pakistan hockey).

The coaches who participated in the course termed it a beneficial activity aimed at improving their existingknowledge about the game.

They expressed their gratitude to the AHF and the PHF for organising the online hockey coaching event and urged them to conduct similar courses on regular basis to equip national coaches with the latest knowledge of hockey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Event From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

28 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

28 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

36 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

46 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

58 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.