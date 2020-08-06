AHF-PHF online hockey coaching workshop

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) organised a joint online coaching workshop for the benefit of national coaches, here on Thursday.

The useful activity comprehensively covered the important aspect, "Set-plays penalty conner attacking options against defending structures", said a spokesman for the PHF while talking to APP.

Altogether 30 coaches learned the latest knowledge of modern-day hockey from famous international coaches belonging to game's ruling body, International Hockey Federation (FIH), he said.

Siegfried Aikman (FIH academy Trainer/ FIH senior coach) and Tahir Zaman (FIH Academy Trainer/ FIH coach) conducted the course, whose coordinator was Khwaja Juniad (head coach Pakistan hockey).

The coaches who participated in the course termed it a beneficial activity aimed at improving their existingknowledge about the game.

They expressed their gratitude to the AHF and the PHF for organising the online hockey coaching event and urged them to conduct similar courses on regular basis to equip national coaches with the latest knowledge of hockey.