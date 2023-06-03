UrduPoint.com

Ahly Hope Tau Will Torment Wydad In CAF Champions League Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Ahly hope Tau will torment Wydad in CAF Champions League final

Johannesburg, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :South African winger Percy Tau could be a key figure when Al Ahly of Egypt host Wydad Casablanca of Morocco on Sunday in the CAF Champions League final first leg.

It is the second successive title decider between the North African giants and the third in seven seasons, with Wydad seeking a hat-trick after two triumphs.

Ahly hope stars like Tau can turn the tide and give the Cairo Red Devils a record-extending 11th victory in the premier African club competition.

Tau, who joined Ahly from Premier League outfit Brighton two years ago, was outstanding in the semi-final victory over another leading North African outfit, Esperance of Tunisia.

He scored twice in a 3-0 away victory and created the only goal of the return match for Hussein el Shahat with a superb pass from the centre circle.

A repeat of this form on Sunday, and in Casablanca on June 11, will spell trouble for three-time Champions League title-holders Wydad.

While many South Africans were disappointed that the 29-year-old failed to make the grade in the Premier League after three loan spells in Belgium, Tau called the switch to Ahly a "dream move".

"To represent Ahly is a dream come true. They are giants, winning 23 African competitions, including the Champions League 10 times," he said.

"Putting on the Ahly jersey means representing a football dynasty. No matter who we face there is only one thought -- victory. Success is embedded in the Ahly DNA." Tau has scored four Champions League goals this season, including one in an embarrassing 5-2 group loss at former club Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

"Losing so heavily made that a horrible day for us, but we recovered brilliantly, winning five of our subsequent six matches and drawing the other," added Tau.

Tau is no stranger to Champions League finals, winning with Sundowns in 2016 and losing with Ahly at Wydad last year in a single-match decider marred by a venue row.

Ahly wanted the game staged at a neutral venue rather than the home ground of the Moroccans, but after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland failed, they had to comply.

A wonder goal from Zouhair el Moutaraji set up a 2-0 victory for Wydad and he is part of the first-leg squad.

Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, the fourth coach of Wydad this season, accepts that Ahly will be desperate to avenge the 2022 beating.

"Ahly will be going all out for revenge after what happened last season. So, it is vital that I and my squad remain calm and unified. I think certain individual battles will play key roles.

"I am not feeling any pressure because it is logical to try and win every competition when you become coach of a great club like Wydad.

"I am hoping for the same outcome as last season. There is little to choose between Wydad and Ahly and playing at home in the second leg could give us a slight edge." His Ahly counterpart, Swiss Marcel Koller, was angry in the build-up to the first leg after an unimpressive 1-0 win for the Egyptian Premier League leaders over mid-table Ceramic on Monday.

"The only good thing about that game was winning it," said the 62-year-old former Austria manager, who is working in Africa for the first time having moved to Cairo last year.

"If we show the same lack of concentration and sloppy defending against Wydad on Sunday, we will be in trouble."Koller probably had Bouly Sambou in mind when warning his defence -- the giant Senegalese has netted seven times for Wydad to be joint leading scorer in the Champions League.

An added incentive for both clubs to succeed is the record four million Dollars (3,7 million Euros) first prize -- up from $2.5 million last season.

Related Topics

Africa Football Loan Egypt Esperance Cairo Casablanca Same Brighton Circle Austria Belgium Tunisia South Africa Switzerland Morocco Turkish Lira June Sunday 2016 All From Premier League Coach Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

11 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

12 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.