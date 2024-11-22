Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

Pakistani duo of Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim clinched the boys' doubles title of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistani duo of Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim clinched the boys' doubles title of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the boys' doubles final, Ahmad and Bilal beat Abubakar Talha and Haider Ali Rizwan by 6-4,6-3.

In the girls doubles final, So Yuna (KOR), Yeon Joo Cha(KOR) defeated A Hyun Jo (KOR), Chaerin Lee(KOR) by 6-2,6-3.

In boys singles semifinals, Sion Ji (KOR) beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi by 6-4,6-4 and Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) outplayed Bilal Asim by 6-3,6-3.

In girls singles semifinals, Karolina Ligai (KAZ) beat Chaerin Lee (KOR) by 7-5,6-3 and Dinara De Silva (SRI) beat Hinata Wada (JPN) by 4-6,6-4,6-1. The boys and girls singles final will be played on Saturday.

The event has brought together 80 junior players from around the globe, including 50 boys and 30 girls representing countries including Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Singapore, USA, Belarus, and Russia.

Miss Zunaira Fayaz was the chief guest at the semifinals. She interacted with the players and wished them good luck in the competition.