Ahmad, Bilal Bag Boys' Doubles Title Of World Jr Tennis Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Pakistani duo of Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim clinched the boys' doubles title of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistani duo of Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim clinched the boys' doubles title of the ITF Pakistan PPL-Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex on Friday.
In the boys' doubles final, Ahmad and Bilal beat Abubakar Talha and Haider Ali Rizwan by 6-4,6-3.
In the girls doubles final, So Yuna (KOR), Yeon Joo Cha(KOR) defeated A Hyun Jo (KOR), Chaerin Lee(KOR) by 6-2,6-3.
In boys singles semifinals, Sion Ji (KOR) beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi by 6-4,6-4 and Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) outplayed Bilal Asim by 6-3,6-3.
In girls singles semifinals, Karolina Ligai (KAZ) beat Chaerin Lee (KOR) by 7-5,6-3 and Dinara De Silva (SRI) beat Hinata Wada (JPN) by 4-6,6-4,6-1. The boys and girls singles final will be played on Saturday.
The event has brought together 80 junior players from around the globe, including 50 boys and 30 girls representing countries including Pakistan, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Singapore, USA, Belarus, and Russia.
Miss Zunaira Fayaz was the chief guest at the semifinals. She interacted with the players and wished them good luck in the competition.
Recent Stories
PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
More Stories From Sports
-
Noor Zaman bags Int’l Squash Championship title22 minutes ago
-
University Sports Olympiad 2024 concludes with celebration of talent and hope22 minutes ago
-
Zunair Ali's century shines in Master Oil Inter Club cricket tournament52 minutes ago
-
Rock climbing session held2 hours ago
-
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development6 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness7 hours ago
-
Fata stun Lahore Blues on day 3 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy23 hours ago
-
Student-athletes hail University Sports Olympiad as vital step for youth development1 day ago
-
Nasir, Noor qualifies for Int’l Squash Championship final1 day ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A match ends in a draw1 day ago
-
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match1 day ago
-
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 20251 day ago