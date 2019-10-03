Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI round four matches

Cricket action continued on day two of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019) Cricket action continued on day two of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa neared victory when stumps were drawn as Central Punjab, while following-on, were 50 for six and had a trail of 197 to surmount.

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa put up a mammoth total of 400 for seven in 83 overs on day one, Central Punjab began their innings with the start of play on Thursday and were skittled out for a paltry 153.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ahmad Jamal was the major tormentor with five wickets for 46 runs in Central Punjab’s first innings. He was supported by fellow right-arm medium-fast Irfanullah Shah, who took three wickets for 64 runs.

In Central Punjab’s second innings, it was the spinners who did the damage.

Leg-spinner Asad Afridi spun web around the batsmen, while bowling tight six overs which not only leaked five runs but also garnered his side three wickets. Sajid Khan, with his right-arm off-break, added to Central Punjab’s woes by picking up two wickets for 12 runs in eight overs.

In the second match of the day, Northern, resuming their first innings on 73 for one were dismissed for 220 against Balochistan at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.

Naveed Malik scored a 106 off 172 balls after resuming his innings from an overnight score of 56. He hit eight fours and four sixes in his innings. Sarmad Bhatti was other notable run-getter with 95-ball 51 laced with three fours and as many sixes.

Ibtisam Shaikh grabbed five wickets for 91 runs.

In return, Balochistan in their second innings struggled and scored 122 for seven in 38 overs, when stumps were drawn. Akbar-ur-Rehman top scored with 44, while Fahad Iqbal chipped in with 30.

For Northern, Syed Touseeq Shah and Syed Raza ul Hasan grabbed two wickets apiece.

The fixture between Sindh and Southern Punjab at Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium commenced on Thursday after the first day’s play was washed out.

Sindh, after being put into bat, were 289 all-out in 82.4 overs. Southern Punjab’s bowlers struck early in the piece, but solid contributions by Ramiz Raja (88 off 155), Saifullah Bangash (70 off 135) and Ashar Qureshi (60 off 69) took the batting side to a decent total.

It was the spinners, for Southern Punjab, who had a major share of wickets. Zulfiqar Babar, the slow left-arm, picked up four wickets for 105 runs and off-spinner Salman Ali Agha took three wickets for 65 runs. Right-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Imran picked up two wickets for 11 runs.

Southern Punjab will began their innings on Friday, the third and final day of the fourth round.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 400-7, 83 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 131, Khushdil Shah 127, Aitizaz Habib 43 not out; Muhammad Ali 5-87)

Central Punjab 153 all out, 61.4 overs ( Ahmed Safi Abdullah 32, Ayaz Tasawar 23; Ahmad Jamal 5-46, Irfanullah Shah 3-64, Sajid Khan 2-30) and after follow on 50-6, 26 overs ( Ali Zaryab 16; Asad Afridi 3-5, Sajid Khan 2-12)

Northern v Balochistan, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Balochistan 191 all out, 71.1 overs (Jalat Khan 60, Ibtisam Shaikh 31; Raza ul Hassan 3-56, Raza Hasan 3-68) and 122-7, 38 overs ( Akbar ur Rehman 44, Fahad Iqbal 30, Shahzad Tareen 22; Syed Touseeq Shah 2-20, Syed Raza ul Hassan 2-36)

Northern 220 all out, 69.2 overs (Naveed Malik 106, Sarmad Bhatti 51; Ibtisam Shaikh 5-91)

Sindh v Southern Punjab, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Sindh 289 all out, 82.4 overs (Rameez Raja Jr 88, Saifullah Bangash 70, Ashir Qureshi 60; Zulfiqar Babar 4-105, Salman Ali Agha 3-65, Mohammad Imran 2-11)