Open Menu

Ahmad Jawad Facilitates Zaka Ashraf On Assuming Charge As PCB MC Chairman

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Ahmad Jawad facilitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Thursday facilitated Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on taking charge as Chairman of the newly-formed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Thursday facilitated Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on taking charge as Chairman of the newly-formed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Jawad, in a statement, said Zaka Ashraf had a vast experience in management, especially in running the PCB's affairs earlier as its chief.

He expressed the hope that Zaka would help develop a strong Pakistan cricket squad as well as assist the government to once again resume the flavour of cricket diplomacy at the level of International Cricket Council (ICC).

He said the formation of new PCB Management Committee was a timely decision as any further delay would have hampered the working of the Board at a crucial time when Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 were about to take place.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World President Of Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Business Zaka Ashraf PCB Government Asia

Recent Stories

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration o ..

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

6 minutes ago
 Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard ..

Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard user rights

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's de ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's desecration, an attempt to beget ..

19 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop ..

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop to 7 pct in July

25 minutes ago
 Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

47 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

54 minutes ago
Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Isl ..

Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Re ..

25 minutes ago
 Western world should take effective measures to pr ..

Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakh ..

25 minutes ago
 Holy Quran: a living miracle, perfect guidance tow ..

Holy Quran: a living miracle, perfect guidance towards the right path

8 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

1 hour ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

1 hour ago
 UK, BioNTech sign deal on new cancer vaccine trial ..

UK, BioNTech sign deal on new cancer vaccine trials

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports