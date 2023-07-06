Open Menu

Ahmad Jawad Felicitates Zaka Ashraf On Assuming Charge As PCB MC Chairman

Muhammad Rameez Published July 06, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Thursday felicitated Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf on taking charge as Chairman of the newly-formed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Jawad, in a statement, said Zaka Ashraf had a vast experience in management, especially in running the PCB's affairs earlier as its chief.

He expressed the hope that Zaka would help develop a strong Pakistan cricket squad as well as assist the government to once again resume the flavour of cricket diplomacy at the level of International Cricket Council (ICC).

He said the formation of new PCB Management Committee was a timely decision as any further delay would have hampered the working of the Board at a crucial time when Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 were about to take place.

