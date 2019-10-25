Ahmad Khan shines on day one of PakistanU16-Bangladesh U16 three-day match

Pakistan U16 fast bowler Ahmad Khan took a four-wicket haul as the visiting Bangladesh U16 side were bowled out for 204 on the first day of the three-day match at KRL stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2019) Pakistan U16 fast bowler Ahmad Khan took a four-wicket haul as the visiting Bangladesh U16 side were bowled out for 204 on the first day of the three-day match at KRL stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

In reply, Pakistan U16 were 40 for four in 19.2 overs when play ended 6.4 overs remaining due to bad light.

After being put into bat, Bangladesh U16 opener Anik Chaki was dismissed lbw for no score in the first over with Ahmad striking on the fourth ball of the over.

However, Tanbir Alam Shah (11) partnered with captain Nayeem Ahmed to carry the score to 35 before returning to the dressing room. Nayeem andRadowan Hossan Siyam added 75 runs for the third wicket to take their side to 110 before the former got dismissed for 93-ball 54 which included 10 fours.

Batting at number four, Radowan Hossan Siyam scored 84 off 114 balls laced with 10 fours and four sixes.

Ahmad Khan ended-up with figures of four for 43 runs in 16 overs, while Ali Asfand and Aliyan Mahmood equally shared four wickets between them.

In Pakistan’s turn at the wicket, Bangladesh got a breakthrough early as opener Ali Hasan was dismissed for seven off eight balls. Mohammad Shehzad (19) and Haseeb Imran (10) carried the score to 40, but were dismissed before close.

For Bangladesh, Ahmood Sharif and Mohammad Musfik Hasan took two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh (1st innings) 204 all-out, 63.5 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 84, Nayeem Ahmed 54; Ahmad Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31, Aliyan Mehmood 2-53 )

Pakistan U16 (1st innings) 40-4, 19.2 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 19; Ahmood Sharif 2-6, Mohammad Musfik Hasan 2-9)