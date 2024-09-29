Open Menu

Ahmad Secures 2nd Place Finish At ADT Players C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Ahmad secures 2nd place finish at ADT Players C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Ahmad continues to elevate his golfing career with a remarkable runner-up finish at the ADT Players Championship, presented by The R&A, held from 25th to 28th September at Angkor Golf Resort, Cambodia.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Golf Federation on Sunday, Ahmad completed the tournament with a sensational score of 19-under par (269 total), thanks to his consistent and impressive rounds:

1st Round: 70

2nd Round: 65

3rd Round: 67

4th Round: 67

This achievement not only highlights Ahmad’s skill and perseverance but also propels him to 2nd place on the Asian Development Tour, with cumulative earnings of USD 46,772.95. His consistent performances throughout the tournament have drawn praise from golfing enthusiasts and professionals alike.

In addition to his success in Cambodia, Ahmad recently made the cut in the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco, earning an additional USD 20,300, further cementing his standing in the international golf scene.

Speaking about his success, Ahmad said, "I’m grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to have performed at such a high level. I hope to continue building on this momentum as I aim for future victories."

With this stellar performance, Ahmad continues to position himself as one of the top emerging players in the region. His journey is one to watch as he competes for even greater accolades on the international stage.

