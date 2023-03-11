ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Ahmar, Robert, Sajjad, and Fazil won the title of men's team event of the National Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

The final of the men's single and the concluding ceremony of the championship would be held on Sunday.

At the end of the finals, members of the National Assembly, Dr Samina Matloob, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, and Romina Khurshid Alam would give away the trophies, medals and certificates to the winning players.

Ahmar, Robert, Sajjad, and Fazil won the title of men's team event while Afzal, Sikander, Danyal Shah, and Ali Suria obtained second position, and Ijaz ur Rehman, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, and Rana Shahzad Akhtar bagged third position.