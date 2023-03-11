UrduPoint.com

Ahmar, Robert, Sajjad, Fazil Bag Tenpin Men's Team Event

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Ahmar, Robert, Sajjad, Fazil bag tenpin men's team event

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Ahmar, Robert, Sajjad, and Fazil won the title of men's team event of the National Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

The final of the men's single and the concluding ceremony of the championship would be held on Sunday.

At the end of the finals, members of the National Assembly, Dr Samina Matloob, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, and Romina Khurshid Alam would give away the trophies, medals and certificates to the winning players.

Ahmar, Robert, Sajjad, and Fazil won the title of men's team event while Afzal, Sikander, Danyal Shah, and Ali Suria obtained second position, and Ijaz ur Rehman, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, and Rana Shahzad Akhtar bagged third position.

Related Topics

National Assembly Rawalpindi Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.