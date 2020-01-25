Ahmed Baig maitained his lead on the 3rd Day of CAS Open Golf

UrduPoint.com
Sat 25th January 2020

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The emerging golfer Ahmed Baig maintained his top position at the end of third day in the 39th CAS Open Golf Championship being played here at Airmen Golf Club PAF Korangi Creek.

He finished the day with 4 under par taking his score to 212, said a press release of PAF here on Saturday.

While defending champion Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal jumped to second position from fourth by scoring 213 (3 under par). Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Alam shared the third position with the score of 214 (2 under par).

Meanwhile, in ladies gross category Dania Syed topped by scoring 83 (11 over par). Humna Amjad got second position by scoring 84 (12 over par).

In net category, Abhiya Syed won the title by 75 score and Aania Farooq unexpectedly is on 2nd position with the score 83.

In Amateur category,Zubair Husain won the title with score 224 (8 over par), Taimur Khan is on 2nd with the score 226 (10 over par) while Muhammad Sharif is on third 234 (18 over par).

