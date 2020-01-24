UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmed Baig Takes Lead On 2nd Day Of CAS Open Golf Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Ahmed Baig takes lead on 2nd day of CAS Open Golf Championship

The sparkling performance of Ahmed Baig brought him on top of the score board at the end of second day in the 39th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship being played at Airmen Golf Club PAF Korangi Creek

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The sparkling performance of Ahmed Baig brought him on top of the score board at the end of second day in the 39th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Open Golf Championship being played at Airmen Golf Club PAF Korangi Creek.

Thanks to 7 outstanding birdies he finished the day with 5 under party taking his score to 137 (7 under par), said a statement on Friday.

Muhammad Munir dropped down to second spot with the gross score of 140 (4 under par). Muhammad Alam is at third position with the total score of 142 (2 under par). The defending champion Muhammad Shabbir maintained his fourth position, who finished the round with the score of 143 (1 under par).

Meanwhile, in Junior Professionals Category Muhammad Insaf won the title with gross score of 150 (6 over par). The second position is shared by Muhammad Saqib and Faizan Ali with the total score of 155 (11 over par), leaving Bilal Khan at third position with the score 158 (14 over par).

Leading golfers from all over the country including five female golfers were participating in the biggest event of Pakistan golf Calendar. Although the playing conditions for the game were ideal due to the pleasant weather and cool breeze, yet the treacherous course was causing lot of difficulties for the golfers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Korangi Bilal Khan Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.