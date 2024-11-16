Ahmed Bashir Named In Pakistan Shaheens Squad
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The men’s National Selection Committee has named fast bowler Ahmed Bashir in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the second four-day match against Sri Lanka 'A', which will begin on Monday (November 18), at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Ahmed will replace Mohammad Wasim Jnr, who will now report to the National Cricket academy in Lahore after picking up an injury during the second Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match that had also sidelined him from the first match, which Pakistan Shaheens won by seven wickets, said a press release.
The latest injury is unrelated to the one he sustained during international cricket. Wasim will resume his rehabilitation for the latest injury on Monday.
