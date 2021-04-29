Ahmed Bin Mohammed honours Nakheel with Sports Imprint Award

Award is joint initiative of Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation and honours individuals and institutions for their humanitarian work in the sports sector

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th April, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honoured master developers Nakheel with the Sports Imprint Award at the 8th Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work on Wednesday evening in Etihad Museum.

One of the 12 awards given at the 8th Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work awards ceremony, the Sports Imprint Award is a joint-initiative of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Dubai Sports Council, which honours individuals, clubs and organisations who spread positive values in society through their humanitarian initiatives in the sports sector.

One of the world’s best-known master developers, Dubai-based Nakheel won the 2021 Sports Imprint Award for its commitment to ongoing initiatives which promote a physically active and balanced lifestyle in the community by providing modern sports amenities like cycling and running tracks, and other facilities that cater to many different sports, as well as health clubs and plenty of green spaces in their developments, which include Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Warsan Village, International City and the upcoming Deira Islands among others.

Nakheel, whose master developments span 15,000 hectares and accommodate nearly 300,000 people, has also sponsored and hosted some of Dubai’s most prestigious sports events like the UAE Tour and Dubai Tour, and many other local cycling competitions and triathlons, as well as sports events for ladies, children and families in its developments and malls.

Nakheel is also one of the most prominent supporters of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, organising a number of events throughout the 30-day Challenge in their developments and encouraging their employees to take part as well.

Launched in 2019 by Dubai Sports Council Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation under the slogan “Responsibility for Humanitarian Action in the Sports Sector”, the Sports Imprint Award recognise individual and organisations who, through community-based initiatives, serve the humanitarian and community objectives of sport and create a positive impact on the sporting sector.

The objectives of the Award are to promote positive values in the UAE community through spreading the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector; to encourage individuals, sport institutions and organisations in the sports sector to act as a model in doing business and giving; and to support the UAE Strategy and the UAE 2071 Vision towards fostering the values of tolerance, cohesion and respect through sports.