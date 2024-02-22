Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis

Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi has moved in the boys singles semifinals of ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 here at PTF -SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday

Ahmed beat Dong Hyeon Euom of Korea in a straight sets (6-4,6-2) and moved into the semifinal of the championship.

In boys singles quarterfinals, Jacob Kailiang Shen (HKG) beat Jiwan Park (KOR) 6-3,2-6,6-3; Shijie Chen (CHN) beat Ahtesham Humayun (PAK)6-7(3),6-3,6-1; Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) beat Oscar Reilly (NED) 6-4,6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) 6-4,6-2.

In girls singles quarterfinals, Ekaterina Pestereva (RUS) beat Gehansa Don (SRI) 6-0,6-2;Paramee Tadkaew (THA) beat Chaewon Whang (KOR) 6-2,6-2; Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) beat Jingke Yan (CHN) 6-3,6-4; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Katsiaryna Dubik(BLR) 3-1 (retd).

In boys doubles semifinals, Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) and Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Bilal Asimand Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 7-5,6-1.

In girls doubles semifinals, Gyuree Nam (KOR) and Chaewon Whang (KOR) beat Dicle Izgi (TUR) and Paramee Tadkaew (THA) 6-1,6-2; Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) and Ekaterina Pestereva (RUS) beat Deniz Cakil (TUR)and Jingke Yan (CHN) 6-0,6-4.