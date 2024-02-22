Open Menu

Ahmed Moves In ITF World Jr Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024

Ahmed moves in ITF World Jr semis

Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi has moved in the boys singles semifinals of ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 here at PTF -SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan's Ahmed Nael Qureshi has moved in the boys singles semifinals of ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 here at PTF -SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Ahmed beat Dong Hyeon Euom of Korea in a straight sets (6-4,6-2) and moved into the semifinal of the championship.

In boys singles quarterfinals, Jacob Kailiang Shen (HKG) beat Jiwan Park (KOR) 6-3,2-6,6-3; Shijie Chen (CHN) beat Ahtesham Humayun (PAK)6-7(3),6-3,6-1; Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) beat Oscar Reilly (NED) 6-4,6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) 6-4,6-2.

In girls singles quarterfinals, Ekaterina Pestereva (RUS) beat Gehansa Don (SRI) 6-0,6-2;Paramee Tadkaew (THA) beat Chaewon Whang (KOR) 6-2,6-2; Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) beat Jingke Yan (CHN) 6-3,6-4; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Katsiaryna Dubik(BLR) 3-1 (retd).

In boys doubles semifinals, Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) and Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Bilal Asimand Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 7-5,6-1.

In girls doubles semifinals, Gyuree Nam (KOR) and Chaewon Whang (KOR) beat Dicle Izgi (TUR) and Paramee Tadkaew (THA) 6-1,6-2; Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) and Ekaterina Pestereva (RUS) beat Deniz Cakil (TUR)and Jingke Yan (CHN) 6-0,6-4.

