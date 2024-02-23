Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final

Ahmed Nael Qureshi of Pakistan moved in the boys singles final of ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday

Ahmed Nael beat Jacob Kailiang Shen of Hong Kong by 6-4,6-3 in the semifinal. He would face Shijie Chen of China in the final.

In other boys singles semifinal, Shijie Chen (CHN) beat Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) by 6-2,6-4.

In girls singles semifinals, Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) beat Stefaniya Neporent (BLR) 6-4,6-1; Paramee Tadkaew (THA) beat Ekaterina Pestereva(RUS) 6-4 (Retd).

In boys doubles final, Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR), Jiwan Park (KOR) beat Kaigaoge Kang (CHN), Oscar Reilly 6-4,5-7(10-8).

The girls and boys singles final would be played on Saturday.