Ahmed, Shahnawaz Ruled Out Of ODI Series
Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the ongoing One-Day International series against Zimbabwe and will return to Pakistan on Wednesday.
Ahmed sustained a hamstring injury, while Shahnawaz suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday’s training session said a press release.
Initial scans and clinical assessments confirmed their respective injuries.
Upon their return to Lahore, both players will report to the National Cricket academy, where they will undergo rehabilitation and follow the prescribed protocols to ensure a safe return to competitive cricket.
The duo have been replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan, who will arrive in Bulawayo in time to be available for selection in Thursday’s series decider.
The two are part of the Pakistan team for the T20I series, which will also be played in Bulawayo on December 1, 3 and 5.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Daniyal has been replaced by Aamir Jamal in the three T20I series. Aamir is a member of the ODI squad and featured in both the ODIs.
Pakistan T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.
