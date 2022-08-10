UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Shahzad Wants Rawalakot Hawks To Give 100% In KPL

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Ahmed Shahzad wants Rawalakot Hawks to give 100% in KPL

Defending Champions Rawalakot Hawks' Skipper Ahmed Shahzad has urged the team to stay united in victory and loss, but wants the players for all-out performances in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Defending Champions Rawalakot Hawks' Skipper Ahmed Shahzad has urged the team to stay united in victory and loss, but wants the players for all-out performances in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2.

Rawalakot Hawks left for Muzaffarabad on Wednesday with a high morale for doing well and defending their title in the league.

"The team will remain united whether we lose or win but 100 per cent performance is expected from the players in the league," he said here before team's departure to Muzaffarabad for the league.

Chairman Rawalakot Hawks Jan Wali Shaheen and head coach also encouraged the team. "Will provide all possible facilities to the team," Shaheen said.

KPL 2 would run from August 13 to 26 at the Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium. Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks would play newly-introduced Jammu Janbaz in the opening match on August 13.

As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors would feature in the season 2 of the league.

Related Topics

Cricket Jammu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli August All From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

18 seconds ago
 "PPP to deliver party chief's message to every ind ..

"PPP to deliver party chief's message to every individual"

21 seconds ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred secur ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

22 seconds ago
 Steps afoot for promotion, revival of traditional ..

Steps afoot for promotion, revival of traditional games, says Buppi

23 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage syst ..

Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage system

4 minutes ago
 Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on A ..

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on August 13

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.