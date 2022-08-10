Ahmed Shahzad wants Rawalakot Hawks to give 100% in KPL

Defending Champions Rawalakot Hawks' Skipper Ahmed Shahzad has urged the team to stay united in victory and loss, but wants the players for all-out performances in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Defending Champions Rawalakot Hawks' Skipper Ahmed Shahzad has urged the team to stay united in victory and loss, but wants the players for all-out performances in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2.

Rawalakot Hawks left for Muzaffarabad on Wednesday with a high morale for doing well and defending their title in the league.

"The team will remain united whether we lose or win but 100 per cent performance is expected from the players in the league," he said here before team's departure to Muzaffarabad for the league.

Chairman Rawalakot Hawks Jan Wali Shaheen and head coach also encouraged the team. "Will provide all possible facilities to the team," Shaheen said.

KPL 2 would run from August 13 to 26 at the Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium. Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks would play newly-introduced Jammu Janbaz in the opening match on August 13.

As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors would feature in the season 2 of the league.