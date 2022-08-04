Ahmed Shehzad named Rawalakot Hawks' captain

The Rawalakot Hawks has named Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad as captain for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The decision was announced by Rawalakot Hawks Chairman Jan Wali Shaheen, said a press release.

Shaheen said that Shehzad not only played an important role in our success last season, but also our young cricketers got the opportunity to learn a lot from him.

Shehzad said that Rawalakot Hawks was very close to his heart. "Winning the title last season is one of the memorable moments of my career. In Sha Allah, will try my best to defend the Kashmir Premier League title.

" "My aim was to share my experience with the youth of the team and especially Kashmiri cricketers and provide them with maximum opportunities", he said.

The defending champions on Thursday had full activity in their hometown, Rawalakot.

Team Chairman Jan Wali Shaheen, Captain Ahmed Shahzad, Mentor Yasir Hameed, Asif Afridi, Sameen Gul toured the whole city along with KPL trophy. They were given a warm welcome by the residents and fans.

KPL trophy travelled to stunning and beautiful Banjusa Lake, various other places in the city and the press club.