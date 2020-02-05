UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmed Zeb Wins Kashmir Day Cycle Race

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

Ahmed Zeb wins Kashmir Day Cycle Race

Ahmed Zeb clinched the trophy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir Day Cycling Race which was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Ahmed Zeb clinched the trophy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir Day Cycling Race which was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Social and political worker Malik Tariq Awan was the chief guest on this occasion. President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, Organizing Secretary Sarmad Khan, officials, cyclists and a large number of spectators were also present.

Ahmad Zeb of District Mohmand raced up to the finish line of 28 kilometers with his clock distance of 42 minutes and 35 seconds.

Sajjad Ali took second with 42 and 40 seconds, Ehsanullah got third with 42 minutes and 45 seconds.

There were tough resistances of the top three cyclists when they rushed toward the finish line and Ahmad Zeb won the race with a second difference.

Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, inaugurated the race while known social worker Muhammad Tariq Awan, gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the players.

In the China Cycle Race category, Zahid won the first position with a distance of 22 minutes and 15 seconds. Shiraz took second with 22 minutes 20 seconds and Shah Zeb took third with 22 minutes 25 seconds.

A total of 43 cyclists attended the races from Peshawar Division and cyclists from the merged Districts including Mohmand and Khyber players.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Cycling Shiraz Azhar Ali From Top Race

Recent Stories

Firm belief is Kashmir will be free: Imran Khan

11 minutes ago

Sindh governor, Chief Minister participate in rall ..

5 minutes ago

National Highway Authority holds rally in connecti ..

5 minutes ago

We will expose India's fake claims of secular and ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity day observed

5 minutes ago

Kashmir Day's aim is to expose real face of India ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.