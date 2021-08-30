UrduPoint.com

Ahmer, Ijaz, Ali, Sajjad In Tenpin Semis

Mon 30th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Ahmer Suldera, Ijaz ur Rehman, Ali Suria and Sajjad Shah have qualified for the semifinals of Master's singles of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In the quarterfinals, Ahmer Suldera got first position with 380 points while Ijaz ur Rehman and Ali Suria obtained 2nd and 3rd position with 371points each respectively. Sajjad Shah bagged fourth position with 360 points.

The players from across the country were taking part in nine different categories competitions of the championship including Master singles, Team, Amateur, Deaf, Under 12, women, Inter College, Inter Universities and Media event.

Th championship was being played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.

