Ahmer Saldera Bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Ahmer Saldera won men's single titles of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament- 2023 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

In Men Single results, Saldera won the men's single title with 3566 points while Faisal Feroz got 2nd position with 3394 points and Ijaz ur Rehman took the 3rd spot with 3364 points.

In the amateurs event, Zahid Mehmood claimed the first position while Awais Rasheed and Haidar Aziz obtained 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In the Master Doubles categories, Aleem Agha and Zahid Mehmood bagged 1st position with 817 points while Ijaz ur ur Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz secured 2nd position with 755 points and Ahmer Saldera and Afzal Akhtar finished 3rd position with 683 points.

At the end of the event, cash prizes and trophies were distributed among the players.

More Stories From Sports