Ahsan Ahmed Reaches Final Of Gatorade Tennis Championship

Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Continental Tennis Academy's Ahsan Ahmed has reached the final of Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championships -2021 after a long- competition against Modern Club's Ayaan Ahmed in a juniors' match (Under-17 singles) at the Union Club

Ahsan Ahmed's score was 1-6, 6-4 and 10-8.

In the final, he will face Modern Club's Mohammad Farooq.

Laraib Shamsi also earned a place in final of the Under-11 Singles beating Eschelle Asif in semi with 4-0, 4-2 score.

In Men's Doubles 1st round Shahab khan and Adnan Khan beat Ayaan Yousufand Muhammad Farooq with 8-3 score.

In soft tennis Men's Singles Round Robin Competition Usama Saeed beat Saad Ahmed 5-4 and lost to Muhammad Ali with 5-0 score.

