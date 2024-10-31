Ahsan, Asjad, Asif reach last 16 round of World Snooker C’ship qualifier

Pakistani cueists Ahsan Ramzan, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Asif have reached the last 16 round of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 qualifier at Doha, Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Pakistani cueists Ahsan Ramzan, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Asif have reached the last 16 round of the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 qualifier at Doha, Qatar.

According to details, in World Qualifier Stage 1 (Last Chance) Round 32, Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) beat Shivan Mohammedali (Sweden) 4-0 (91(53)-04, 93(61)-06, 105(105)-0, 56-17); Asjad Iqbal (Pak) beat Melih Egemen (Turkey) 4-0 (66-34, 75-21, 74-04, 76(59)-32) and Muhammad Asif (Pak) beat Jason Sormunen (Finland) 4-1 (94-10, 74-21, 67-69(50), 72(51)-12, 94(94)-0).

In the Last 16 Round, Asjad will face Asif while Ahsan will play Thaha Irshath of Sri Lanka.