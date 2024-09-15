Ahsan Ayaz reaches final of International Squash Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pakistani squash player Ahsan Ayaz reached the final of the ongoing 247th International Squash Championship being held the USA.

In the final, Ahsan Ayaz would be paired with third-seed Muhammad Sharaf of Egypt.

The total prize money of the International Squash Championship is $3,000.

It should be noted that in the semi-final, Ahsan Ayaz defeated Karim Al-Barbari of Egypt by 0-3 with a brilliant performance. Ahsan won the match with the scores of 3-11, 7-11 and 0-11.

Earlier, Ahsan Ayaz also defeated compatriot Fawad Khalil in the quarter-finals, Ahsan won 7-11, 5-11, and 5-11 against Fawad.