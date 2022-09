ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan and Babar Masih will contest at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World 6-Reds Snooker Championship, commencing at Kuala Lumpur from Thursday.

Earlier, the duo also featured in the Asian 6-Reds Championship at the same venue.