ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Ahsan Ramzan clinched the Jubilee Insurance 2nd Under16 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 title here at Snooker Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex on Wednesday.

Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab outplayed Zubair Tahir in the final by 4-0 in the Best of 7 Frames. Ahsan displayed superb performance in the final and beat Zubair by 57-43, 71-01, 71-58, 59-29 in four frames.