ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab clinched the Jubilee Insurance 5th Under18 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 title played here at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Ahsan Ramzan downed Muhammad Umer Khan also of Punajb by 5-1 in the final to win the title.

He outplayed Umer in five frames 63-48, 69-54, 61-47, 69-30 and 59-16 while Umer was victorious only in one 41-79.