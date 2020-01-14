UrduPoint.com
Ahsan Clinch U18 National Jr Snooker C'ship Title

Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab clinched the Jubilee Insurance 5th Under18 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 title played here at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

Ahsan Ramzan downed Muhammad Umer Khan also of Punajb by 5-1 in the final to win the title.

He outplayed Umer in five frames 63-48, 69-54, 61-47, 69-30 and 59-16 while Umer was victorious only in one 41-79.

