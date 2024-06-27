Ahsan, Hasnain Bag Victories In ACBS Asian Snooker C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan and Hasnain Akhtar earned victories in the ACBS Asian 15Red U21 & 6Red Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
According to details, Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) beat Talal Alanazi (KSA) 3-0 (83-05, 103-01(70), 107-0 (57) while Hasnain Akhtar (Pak) bt Abdullah Alqabbani (KSA) 3-0 (65-22, 71-07, 89-0 (52).
