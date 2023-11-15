ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan has reached the final of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

In the semifinal Ahsan downed Ali Alobaidli of Qatar by 6-4.

Meanwhile in the second semifinal Michael Georgiou of Cyprus beat Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar by 6-5.

The final would be played between Ahsan and Michael.