Ahsan Makes It To World Snooker C'ship Final

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan has reached the final of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

In the semifinal Ahsan downed Ali Alobaidli of Qatar by 6-4.

Meanwhile in the second semifinal Michael Georgiou of Cyprus beat Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar by 6-5.

The final would be played between Ahsan and Michael.

