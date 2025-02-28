Open Menu

Ahsan, Sanaullah Review Preparations For 14th South Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Ahsan, Sanaullah review preparations for 14th South Asian games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah on Friday jointly chaired an important meeting regarding the preparations for the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the IPC, Zahoor Ahmed, Secretary of the Government of Punjab, President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, Director General of the Pakistan Sports board, and other relevant stakeholders, a news release said.

During the meeting, Secretary IPC Zahoor Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the preparations for the 14th South Asian Games and informed the participants that the event would take place in Pakistan from January 23 to January 31, 2026, which is a matter of great pride for the country.

Accordingly, it was shared that training camps would be organised for various sports, including volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo, athletics, hockey and others.

Furthermore, it was decided to hire foreign coaches for sports such as volleyball and taekwondo.

The meeting also revealed that various competitions of the Games would be held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal and Islamabad, and preparations for a dedicated South Asian Games Secretariat are underway, which would be finalized soon.

Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing the meeting, stated that hosting the 2026 South Asian Games was an honor for Pakistan and a matter of great pride.

He emphasized that the Games would serve as a platform for Pakistan to showcase its soft image to the world, proving that the country is a safe and peaceful destination for hosting international events and has the full capability to organize mega-events.

He further mentioned that since the majority of the Games would be held in Punjab, ownership of the Games should be given to the province.

It was decided during the meeting that a sub-committee, under the leadership of the Secretary IPC, would be formed to determine which Games will be held in which province and venue.

This committee would visit the venues in all four cities and present its recommendations in the next meeting.

The aim is to assess the available facilities in each city and identify any additional infrastructure or facilities that may be required.

The Secretary of Sports Punjab assured the meeting that the Punjab government, especially in Lahore, would provide every possible support for organizing the events.

The meeting also involved a thorough discussion on logistics, security, venue selection, athlete training, and the recruitment of foreign coaches.

All relevant authorities were instructed to take immediate action to finalize all necessary steps for the successful hosting of the Games.

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

1 minute ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

15 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

31 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

31 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

46 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

46 minutes ago
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

2 hours ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

2 hours ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports