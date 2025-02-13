AI Set To Revolutionise Digital Experience At ICC CT
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2025 | 06:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Cricket fans would be able to experience the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 like never before thanks to ground-breaking uses of the latest technology across the ICC’s digital platforms.
Set to return for the first time since 2017, the Champions Trophy will pit the eight best men’s ODI sides against each other across four venues in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates between February 19 and March 9, said a press release.
For this event, the ICC is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to our partnership with NEAR Protocol to revolutionise the way fans engage with the tournament, via the new ICC Recapped.
An advanced AI engine will track fan interaction during the Champions Trophy across the ICC’s suite of products - such as match predictor and player-of-the-match voting - before analysing fan behaviour to produce a personalised record of their support.
At the end of the Champions Trophy, fans will be sent a recap of their supporting activities during the tournament – such as how often their predictions were accurate, which players they voted for most, and other fun insights.
On the ICC website, fans will be able to test their knowledge with the Predictor – including selecting who they think will be the Aramco Player of the Match.
Fans can also play a new game, Top Picks, which challenges users to pick the best performers in each game – but there’s a twist - they can only pick each player once per tournament.
The fantasy game SuperTeam, - powered by FanCraze - returns with fans able to build teams using their ICC Crictos and compete in contests to win amazing rewards on a daily basis. This year, SuperTeam will also include new mini-games such as Quests which reward fans for collecting certain types of Crictos.
On social media, for the first time, the ICC will have short form highlights with Hindi commentary from every match on its Hindi-specific social media channels.
As well, the ICC website and app will be the official home of all tournament information, scores, statistics and short form highlights, as player features, expert analysis and daily preview shows.
ICC Head of Digital Finn Bradshaw said, “Our use of artificial intelligence allows us to tailor the individual experience for millions of fans across the world to even greater levels. We cannot wait to see fans engage with our host of digital experience products during the tournament.”
The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 begins at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, when Pakistan host New Zealand.
