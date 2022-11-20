UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup 2022: MP Black, Remounts, Diamond Paints Victorious

Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Master Paints Black, Remounts and Diamond Paints recorded victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches, played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Remounts from Zone D and Diamond Pants from Zone B also qualified for the semifinals of the two-week eight-goal tournament. A large number of lively Lahorites were present to witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting matches of the historic Aibak Polo Cup, which is being organised in collaboration with Coca-Cola and Century 99.

In the first match of the day, Master Pants Black defeated Guard Rice 9-6½. Manuel Carranza emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and smashed in superb six goals.

Sufi Muhammad Amir and Sufi Muhammad Haroon also played well for Master Paints Black and converted two and one goal respectively.

Saqib Khan Khakwani and Taimoor Ali Malik scored two goals each while Taimur Noon and Hamza Ejaz scored one goal each for Guard Rice.

In the second match of the day, Remounts defeated Salam Polo by 10-4½. Raja Temur Nadeem was in sublime form as he played excellent polo and slammed in superb six goals while Shahzad fired in fabulous four goals. Hamza Ali Hakeem and Raja Arsalan scored one goal each for Salam Polo. This victory helped Remounts qualify for the semifinals.

The third match of the day proved a nail-biting encounter where Diamond Paints edged out Platinum Homes by a narrow margin of 3-2½. Abdul Rehman Monnoo was impressive with mallet and polo pony and banged in a beautiful brace for the winning side while Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck the remaining one goal. Iran's Amirreza Behboudi scored both the goals for Platinum Homes, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Tom (Monday), two matches will be played.

