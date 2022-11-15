UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup: Barry's/DS Polo, Diamond Paints Win Openers

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Teams Barry's/DS Polo and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Coca-Cola 46th Aibak Polo Cup played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

In the first match of the opening day, Barry's/DS Polo outpaced Team Rijas by 9-5. Rulo Trotz played brilliantly for the winning team and smashed in superb seven goals, while Nafees Barry and Daniyal Shaikh also played well and contributed with one goal each. Faisal Shehzad, Mustafa Aziz and Nazar Dean Ali Khan slammed in one goal each for Team Rijas, which had a two-goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the opening day saw Diamond Paints defeating Master Paints by 9-5, thanks to superb performance by sensational Mir Shoaib Ahmed.

Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed was hero of the day as he fired in four fabulous goals under the neck.

The two other notable performers were Mustafa Monnoo and Ahmed Ali Tiwana as both banged in a beautiful brace each. Lt Col Omer Minhas also played well and converted one goal. Manuel Carranza played well for Master Paints Black and thrashed in three goals while Sufi Muhammad Amir scored two goals.

The first match tomorrow (Wednesday) will be played between Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 12:30 pm, the second one between Guard Rice and Remounts at 1:30 pm and the third one between Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 2:30 pm here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

