Aibak Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Remington Pharma Qualify For Subsidiary Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 24, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Remington Pharma qualified for the subsidiary finals of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday

Platinum Homes defeated Master Paints Black while Salam Polo defeated Guard Rice on penalty shootouts before Thursday's matches, that were sponsored by Coca-Cola as title sponsors and Century 99 as the co-sponsors. Then, in the first match of the day, Remington Pharma outpaced Salam Polo by 8-5. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the key contributor from the winning side as he not only played outstanding polo but also smashed in superb six goals.

His teammates Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmad Bilal Riaz successfully converted one goal apiece. Ali Tanveer islam and Nico Ruiz thrashed in two goals each while Hamza Ali Hakeem converted one goal for Salam Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage. Jhon Fisher and Manuel Carranza officiated the match as field umpires.

The closely contested second match of the day saw Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeating Platinum Homes by 10-7. For Diamond Paints/Sheikho Steel, Nicolas Antinori did the magic with mallet and polo pony and hammered superb seven goals out of ten. The remaining contribution from the winning team came from Omar Asjad Malhi and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed as they pumped in two and one goal respectively.

Amirreza Behboudi played well for the losing side as he malleted fabulous five goals while Agha Musa and Bilal Noon converted one goal each from Platinum Homes, which also had a half goal handicap advantage. Jhon Fisher and Saqib Khan Khakwani supervised the encounter as field umpires.

Tomorrow (Friday), the first semifinal will be between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables/Master Paints at 2:00 pm, while the second semifinal will be contested between FG/Din Polo and Remounts at 3:00 pm here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

