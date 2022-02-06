UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup: FG Polo Win Historic Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Aibak Polo Cup: FG Polo win historic trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :FG Polo Team clinched the historic Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup after defeating Remounts by a close margin of 8-6 in the main final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Argentine's seven goaler player Julio Novillo Astrada stole the show as he did magic with mallet and pony and smashed in superb six goals out of eight from FG Polo while the remaining two were converted by Ramiro Zavaletta and Mian Abbas Mukhtar – one goal each. On the other hand, Simon Prado contributed with four fantastic goals for Remounts while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Imran Shahid converted one goal apiece but their efforts were futile in the end.

Remounts started the main final by converting a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0 lead but FG Polo then showed their class and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead. The second chukker was then dominated by FG Polo as they converted three goals against one by Remounts to further enhance their lead to 5-2.

Remounts changed their game plan and started playing aggressively which helped them convert two goals against one by FG Polo to reduce the margin to 4-6. The action-packed fourth and last chukker saw both the sides matching fire-with-fire and managed to convert two goals each, thus FG Polo Team emerged as title winners with a close margin of 8-6.

Lake City CEO Gohar Ijaz and Hamadan Housing Director Kamal Nasir graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and gave away prizes and shields to the winners and top performers. Other prominent ones attended the ceremony were Jawad Kamal, Hamadan GM Saqib Ahmad, Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, executive committee members, players, their families and polo lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamadan Housing Director Kamal Nasir said: "It is our corporate responsibility to support the sports and that's why we are here to support polo, which is a lifestyle sport and game of kings and knights. Lahore Polo Club is a historic polo club and so as this event – Aibak Polo Cup – that has very rich history. It is a great honour for us to sponsor this prestigious polo tournament annually."Earlier in the subsidiary final, Team Olympia edged past DS Polo/Rizvi's by a narrow margin of 8-6½. From team Olympia, Juan Maria Ruiz Tito emerged as a star as he thrashed in three tremendous goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a brace each. From DS Polo/Rizvi's, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, phenomenal Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi hammered a classic hat-trick and Hissam Ali Hyder struck one but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side.

