UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din, Newage Cables/Master Paints Record Wins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 21, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din, Newage Cables/Master Paints record wins

FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints recorded comfortable victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints recorded comfortable victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

The interesting competitions are going on in the historic Aibak Polo Cup in collaboration with Coca Cola and Century 99.

In the first match of the day, FG/Din Polo defeated Team Barry's/DS Polo by 12.5-5 goals. Tomas Marin Moreno emerged as hero of the day as he displayed outstanding mallet and pony work and successfully converted superb six goals from the winning side.

Mian Abbas Mukhtar also played well and fired in fabulous four goals while Farhad Muhammad Shaikh thrashed in two tremendous goals for Team FG/Din Polo, while they had also a handicap advantage of half goal.

On the other hand, Rulo Trotz slammed in four goals and Daniyal Shaikh converted one for Team Barry's/DS Polo.

The second match of the day was dominated by Team Newage Cables/Master Paints, who overpowered Team Rijas by 10-4.5. Juan Cruz Greguol did the magic with mallet and polo pony and smashed in splendid seven goals while Adnan Jalil Azam hammered an impressive hat-trick for Newage Cables/Master Paints. Bilal Haye, Mian Mustafa Aziz and Nazar Dean Muhammad Khan scored one goal each for Team Rijas, which had also a handicap advantage of one and a half goals. Tomorrow (Tuesday), two important matches will be played as the first one will be contested at 1.30 pm while the second one at 2.30 pm.

Related Topics

Lahore Century Polo From

Recent Stories

Batters dominate tenth round matches of Quaid trop ..

Batters dominate tenth round matches of Quaid trophy

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons principal secretaries on ..

Lahore High Court summons principal secretaries on plea against Quran's 'distort ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court allows cross-examination of Meesha S ..

Supreme Court allows cross-examination of Meesha Shafi through video link

2 minutes ago
 Qatar Signs 27-Year LNG Supply Contract With China

Qatar Signs 27-Year LNG Supply Contract With China

2 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes effective research ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes effective research in agriculture sector

2 minutes ago
 Global Crisis Prompts World to Develop Nuclear Ene ..

Global Crisis Prompts World to Develop Nuclear Energy, Reach Net-Zero by 2050 - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.