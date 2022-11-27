Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo win title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :FG/Din Polo outpaced Newage Cables/Master Paints by 9-5 to win the title of the two-week long Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 that concluded here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

To witness and enjoy the challenging and enthralling Aibak Polo Cup final, the officials of Coca-Cola, Century Ventures Director Ayaz Lakhani, Director Kamran Afzal, Director Wasim Mazhar and COO Century Ventures Nazia Wasim, Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and a great number of polo lovers, players and their families were present. At the concluding ceremony, officials of Coca-Cola and Century Ventures distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers.

In the main final, both the teams played superb polo and gave tough time to each other, but FG/Din Polo dominated the last two chukkers and managed to take a huge lead, which helped them win the title clash comfortably by 9-5. Argentinean player Tomas Marin Moreno stole the show by displaying high-quality mallet and polo pony work and firing in fabulous five goals for the winning side.

Shah Shamyl Alam also played well and banged in a brace while Farhad Muhammad Shaikh and Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed with one goal apiece. For the losing side, Juan Cruz Greguol pumped in all the five goals.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Remington Pharma outlasted Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel 7-4. For Remington Pharma, Hamza Nawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day as he smashed in superb five goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt converted a beautiful brace. For Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Osman Aziz Anwar, Omer Asjad Malhi, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Nicolas Antinori scored one goal each.

Talking to media after the prize distribution ceremony, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Farhad Muhammad Shaikh from FG/Din Polo said: "The way the spectators supported polo at the Lahore Polo Club boosted the morale of the teams. We worked really hard and this title triumph is the result of this hard work. We will work harder and try to win more titles in the upcoming high-goal events."