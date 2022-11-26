UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup: Finals On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 26, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The main and subsidiary finals of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 will be contested tomorrow (Sunday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground

The main final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints at 3:00 pm. Team FG/Din Polo consists of Abbas Mukhtar, Farham Muhammad Shaikh, Tomas Marin Moren and Team Newage Cables/Master Paints includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Juan Cruz Greguol.

Before the main final, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will vie against Remington Pharma in the subsidiary final.

Team Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel comprises Osman Aziz Anwar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Omer Asjad Malhi and Nicolas Antinori while Team Remington Pharma has Basel Faisal Khokar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan.

A good number of lively Lahorites including a galaxy of political figures and celebrities will be present on the occasion to witness the enthralling finals. Other notables to grace the occasion will be Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali and executive committee members.

