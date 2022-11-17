UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup: Platinum Homes, DP/Sheikhoo Steel Register Victories

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Platinum Homes and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel registered victories on the third day of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes outsmarted Salam Polo by 10-4. Amirreza Behboudi was the player of the day from the winning side as he made the best use of mallet and polo pony and pumped in excellent eight goals. His teammates Bilal Noon and Agha Musa Ali Khan converted one goal each. The losing team - Salam Polo - had a two-goal handicap advantage while Rulo Trotz, a substitute for Nocolas Ruiz, scored two goals.

Nicolas Antinori steered Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel to a convincing 11-6 triumph over Barry's/DS Polo team in the second match of the day.

Hero of the winning team Nicolas Antinori did the magic with his polo stick and horse and succeeded in smashing in superb seven goals. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed was the other key contributor from the Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel as he thrashed in three tremendous goals while Usman Aziz Anwar struck one goal. Daniyal Sheikh and Rulo Trotz though hammered a hat-trick each for Barry's/DS Polo, yet their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side and they lost the crucial match by 6-11.

Tomorrow (Friday), two important matches will be played. At 2:00 pm, Diamond Paints Black will take on Remounts while at 3:00 pm, Remington Pharma will vie against FG/Din Polo.

