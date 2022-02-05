Aibak Polo Cup: Remounts face FG Polo in main final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Remounts will take on FG Polo Team in the main final of The Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup 2022 tom (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

In the first match of the day, Remounts beat Barry's by a narrow margin of 7-6. From Team Remounts, Simon Parado was in sublime form and contributed with fabulous five goals while his teammates Imran Shahid and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi converted one goal apiece. From team Barry's, Ernesto Trotz hammered a hat-trick of goals and Hamza Mawaz Khan struck one goal but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side. Remounts then fully dominated the third chukker by hammering a hat-trick of goals to gain a healthy 5-1 lead.

The match began with Barry's having two goals handicap advantage. Remounts then opened the account with a field goal to reduce the margin to 1-2 by the end of the first chukker. Barry's started the second chukker with a fired goal to stretch their lead to 3-1 but Remounts again reduced the margin to 2-3. The third chukker was fully dominated by Remounts as they hammered a hat-trick of goals to earn a healthy 5-3 lead.

The action-packed fourth chukker saw a tough battle between two strong teams and Barry's managed to get a 30-yard, which they successfully converted to reduce the margin to 4-5. Remounts once again got their magic tough and banged in a beautiful brace to enhance their lead to 7-4. Barry's though fought very hard and also managed to thrashed in two tremendous goals to make it 7-6, but they couldn't score more, thus lost the crucial match by 6-7.

The second encounter of the day saw FG Polo Team outpacing Olympia with a close margin of 6-4½ to set final clash against Remounts. From FG Polo Team, Julio Novillo Astrada emerged as star of the day as he played outstanding polo and cracked a classic quarter while Mian Abbas Muktar and Ramiro Zavalette slammed in one goal apiece. From Team Olympia, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Sami Ullah and Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored one goal each.

Both the teams started the second encounter superbly and slammed in one goal each but Olympia were enjoying 3½-1 lead due to having two and a half goal handicap advantage. FG Polo then started playing aggressive polo, which helped them convert two convincing goals to reduce the margin to 3½-3. No goal was scored in the third chukker while in the fourth and last chukker, FG Polo once again stamped their authority and converted a hat-trick of goals against one goal by Olympia to win the crucial match by 6-4½.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the main final will be played between Remounts and FG Polo Team here at the Lahore Polo Club at 3:00 pm. Lake City CEO Gohar Ijaz and Hamadan Housing Director Nasir Kamal will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distribute prizes among the winners. Other notables to grace the occasion will be Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.