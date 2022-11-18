UrduPoint.com

Aibak Polo Cup: Remounts, FG/Din Polo Score Wins

Muhammad Rameez Published November 18, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Aibak Polo Cup: Remounts, FG/Din Polo score wins

Remounts and FG/Din Polo carved out contrasting victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Remounts and FG/Din Polo carved out contrasting victories in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 matches played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The first match of the day proved a closely-contested encounter, where both the sides gave tough time to each other and after a tough fight, Team Remounts succeeded in edging past Team Diamond Paints by a close margin of 7 goals to 5 and a half.

Raja Temur Nadeem was hero of the day from the winning side, as he played exceptional polo and fired in fantabulous five goals. He was ably assisted by his teammates Shehzad Ahmed and Sawar Naeem, who contributed with one goal each.

On the other hand, Diamond Paints, who had a half-goal handicap advantage, saw a major contribution coming from Ahmed Ali Tawana, who hammered a hat-trick while Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) struck one goal apiece.

In the second match of the day, Team FG/Din Polo outsmarted Team Remington Pharma by 9-5, thanks to foreign player Tomas Marin Moreno, who contribution of seven goals led his side to an impressive triumph.

Besides seven goals from Tomas hero of the day from the winning team the other key contributors were Farhad Muhammad Shaikh and Shah Shamyl Alam, who slammed in one goal each. Hamza Mawaz Khan though played excellent polo and smashed in all the five goals for Remington Pharma, yet his efforts couldn't save his side from facing defeat. Now, three important matches of the event will be contested on November 20.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo November Event All From

Recent Stories

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul to launch new 2 in-dices

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul to launch new 2 in-dices

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Military Deliberately Killed Over 10 Rus ..

Ukrainian Military Deliberately Killed Over 10 Russian Prisoners of War - Russia ..

1 minute ago
 Conditions of Surrendered Ukrainian Military Fit G ..

Conditions of Surrendered Ukrainian Military Fit Geneva Convention - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Teodoro Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's iron-fisted ru ..

Teodoro Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's iron-fisted ruler

4 minutes ago
 Governor directs Additional IG Karachi to arrest d ..

Governor directs Additional IG Karachi to arrest dumper-driver forthwith

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture sector facing threats due to cli ..

Sindh Agriculture sector facing threats due to climate change: Dr. Aktaf

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.